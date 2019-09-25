Feliciana football roundup
Most football teams in East and West Feliciana parishes would prefer to forget all about last week's football games and scores.
In a rare Thursday game to kick off high school football, the East Feliciana Tigers took on a very tough Kentwood High School football team. The Tigers put up a pretty good fight, but ended up falling in a 27-6 loss. This is the second straight season that the Tigers have lost to the Kentwood Kangaroos on the road.
As we discussed in the preseason, East Feliciana has seemed to have a really tough time recently with picking up wins on the road, as they put up a 1-5 record in away games last season. Hopefully, that is a trend we can see turned around as the season goes on, especially considering how good East Feliciana has looked thus far.
Thankfully, the 2-1 Tigers return home Friday to take on the 3A Westlake Rams. The coaches and players will surely be hungry for an upset and the chance to move to 3-1 on the season.
Next, we saw Slaughter Charter return home to take on the 1A powerhouse Ascension Catholic Bulldogs. The Knights were able to pick up their first points of the season in this game, but still fell to the Bulldogs 42-8.
That may not sound promising, but Slaughter Charter has seemed to improve every week this season. They are nowhere close to where they need to be, but it is still an incredibly young football program under a new head coach.
Hopefully we will see the improvements continue, as this week the Knights will travel to Angie to take on Varnado High School in hopes to pick up their first win of the season.
West Feliciana was the final team of the Felicianas to suffer a loss this past Friday, falling to the Live Oak Eagles 29-0. After a shootout with East Feliciana in week one, the Saints offense has not been able to get anything going in these past two appearances, which could be a lingering result of those plentiful week one injuries.
They remain winless thus far, but they can hopefully get things back on track this week when they host the 1-2 Baker High School Buffaloes to open district play.
Finally, in some positive news, the Silliman Institute football team got things back on the right track this week with a 65-34 win over Columbia Academy. The Wildcats move to 3-2 in what is looking to be a very impressive season.
They will open district play Friday, as they travel to Adams County Christian High School in Natchez, Mississippi. Based on current standings, this game could very well control who wins the district outright this season, so it is the very definition of a big one for both teams.