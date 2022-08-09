Candidate announcements deadline
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election.
Announcements should be mailed to extra@theadvocate.com. A color photo of the candidate can be submitted and should be a high-resolution JPEG file sent as an attachment to the email.
All announcements must be less than 350 words and are subject to editing.
For information, call (225) 603-1998.
Council on Aging annual meeting
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 8. The meeting will be held at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
Council on Aging membership drive
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership drive Aug. 15-26. Anyone wishing to join may stop by the office at 11102 Bank St., Clinton, or call the office at (225) 6883-9862.
Learn to break up with salt
The Break Up with Salt program is to help adults at risk of or with high blood pressure learn about managing the condition through goal setting, diet, label reading, portion control and cooking. The four-part educational series will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 19, 26, and Oct. 3. Each session should last 1 to 1½ hours. The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter.
This program is open to the public and is free. Call (225) 635-3614 or email lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu for information. Deadline to sign up is Sept. 5. Registration online at forms.office.com/r/mTWRREagkK
Session topics include Session 1: Detect, Correct and Protect; Session 2: DASH Diet and Label Reading; Session 3: Grocery Store Tour; and Session 4: Mastering Meals with Flavor and Less Sodium.
A minimum number of five participants is needed to guarantee the series will be conducted.
Pet adoption and treat samples
St. Francisville Tractor Supply Co., 7327 U.S. 61, is inviting customers to attend a pet adoption and treat tasting event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13. The pet adoption event is open to the public and friendly, leashed pets.
For information, contact the St. Francisville Tractor Supply at (225) 635-4446.
Vibes in the Ville
The Vibes in the Ville concert at Parker Park in St. Francisville for August has been canceled. The next concert will be in September.
Angola Rodeo tickets
Tickets for Angola Rodeo in October went on sale Aug. 1. Call the ticket office at (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or go to angolarodeo.com and purchase tickets.
Job fair in Jackson
Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System and Villa Feliciana Medical Complex will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Baton Rouge Community College's Jackson campus, 3337 La. 10.