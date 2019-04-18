WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency announced that higher levels of coverage are being offered through the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, a safety net program.
The 2018 Farm Bill also increased service fees and made other changes to the program, including service fee waivers for qualified military veterans interested in obtaining coverage.
“When other insurance coverage is not an option, NAP is a valuable risk mitigation tool for farmers and ranchers,” said Farm Service Agency administrator Richard Fordyce. “In agriculture, losses from natural disasters are a matter of when, not if, and having a NAP policy provides a little peace of mind.”
The program provides financial assistance to producers of commercial crops for which insurance coverage is not available in order to protect against natural disasters that result in lower yields or crop losses, or prevent crop planting.
For an application, eligibility and related program information, visit fsa.usda.gov/nap or contact the local USDA Service Center. To locate a local FSA office, visit www.farmers.gov.
Buy-up coverage
The 2018 Farm Bill reinstates higher levels of coverage, from 50 to 65 percent of expected production in 5 percent increments, at 100 percent of the average market price. Producers of organics and crops marketed directly to consumers also may exercise the “buy-up” option to obtain program coverage of 100 percent of the average market price at the coverage levels of between 50 and 65 percent of expected production. The program's basic coverage is available at 55 percent of the average market price for crop losses that exceed 50 percent of expected production.
Producers have a one-time opportunity until May 24 to obtain buy-up coverage for 2019 or 2020 eligible crops for which the the application closing date has passed.
Buy-up coverage is not available for crops intended for grazing.
Service fees
For all coverage levels, the new service fee is the lesser of $325 per crop or $825 per producer per county, not to exceed a total of $1,950 for a producer with farming interests in multiple counties. These amounts reflect a $75 service fee increase for crop, county or multicounty coverage. The fee increases apply to obtaining program coverage on crops on or after April 8.
Enhancements for veterans
The 2018 Farm Bill Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program amendments specify that qualified veteran farmers or ranchers are now eligible for a service fee waiver and premium reduction, if the applicant meets certain eligibility criteria.
Limited resource and targeted underserved farmers or ranchers remain eligible for a waiver of program service fees and premium reduction when they file form CCC-860, “Socially Disadvantaged, Limited Resource and Beginning Farmer or Rancher Certification.”