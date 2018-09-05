Thursday

Menu: Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, biscuit, jelly, margarine, escalloped apples, orange juice, fruit-and-grain bar

Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole wheat bread, fudge round dessert

Exercise Class/Senior Food Boxes: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Country meatballs, mixed vegetables, winter blend vegetables, whole-wheat bread, oatmeal cookie, margarine

Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, mandarin oranges, margarine

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, white dinner roll, cake

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Thursday, Sept. 13

Menu: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard/ketchup, baked beans, mixed fruit

Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Annual Meeting: 1 p.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

