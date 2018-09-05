Thursday
Menu: Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, biscuit, jelly, margarine, escalloped apples, orange juice, fruit-and-grain bar
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole wheat bread, fudge round dessert
Exercise Class/Senior Food Boxes: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Country meatballs, mixed vegetables, winter blend vegetables, whole-wheat bread, oatmeal cookie, margarine
Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, mandarin oranges, margarine
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, white dinner roll, cake
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Thursday, Sept. 13
Menu: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard/ketchup, baked beans, mixed fruit
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Annual Meeting: 1 p.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.