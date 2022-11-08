East Feliciana Parish police jurors received their financial audit report for the year 2021 on Nov. 7, nearly a year after the audit year ended.
The audit was supposed to be submitted to the state Legislative Auditor’s office by June 30 of this year, but the jury got several extensions to finish the audit.
However, jurors learned that some state funds are being withheld, apparently because of the late audit. The latest was a $20,000 state payment for parish road and bridge work, jury treasurer Julie Gardner reported.
Certified public accountant Minda Raybourn said the state payments should not be held up because she had obtained a deadline extension to Oct. 31 and submitted the report to the legislative auditor before then.
She asked jury officials to give her the names and contact information for the state officials who notified the jury of the payment freeze, promising that she would attempt to clear up any misunderstanding.
Meanwhile, Parish Manager Joseph Moreau said jury employees are not responsible for the delay in getting the audit finished.
“Our part was done in March,” Moreau said, adding that the necessary information was turned over the McDuffie Herrod, the jury’s financial adviser, for it to be put in a final form for the auditor to review.
The jury recently voted to hire a new financial adviser, with jury President Louis Kent saying Herrod had resigned.
Raybourn’s examination of the jury’s finances found two areas of noncompliance with state law.
The jury did not meet the requirements of the law governing local budgets because the jury’s Road and Bridges Fund and Solid Waste Fund had expenses above 5 percent of the amount budgeted for the year.
The road fund exceeded its budgeted expenses because the jury bought a machine in late 2020 that grinds up asphalt on roads and injects soil cement into the material left behind to improve the underlying base of the road.
The $277,075 machine was not included in the budget for 2020 or 2021.
Raybourn also said the jury violated the public bid law because it bought the machine, which the jury calls an “asphalt zipper,” without seeking bids or purchasing it through a state contract bid.
Jurors said the company that sold the machine assured them that bidding was not necessary because the company was the sole source for the machine. Raybourn said, however, the bid law does not allow for sole-source exceptions.
“You still have to bid it,” she said.
After buying the machine, jurors decided it would not suit the parish’s needs for several reasons.
On another matter, the jury voted to get an appraisal and move toward selling an old furniture store it purchased for $125,000 several years ago as an office for the Sheriff’s Office criminal division. Sheriff Jeff Travis said at the time that he would pay to have the building renovated, but those plans never materialized.
Since the jury purchased it, the building only has been used for a time as a set for a television series filmed in Clinton.
In other action, the jury:
- Declined to pay a $15,500 invoice submitted by Dr. Ewell D. Bickham, the parish coroner, for office rent. Kent said he would seek a meeting with Bickham to discuss the matter. Jurors said Bickham has access to an office in the Health Unit building or the 911 center and the jury should not pay him for an office at his home.
- Appointed Prentiss Price, of Ethel, to the Audubon Regional Library Board of Control.
- Set a 5:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 5 on proposed changes to the zoning ordinance regarding auto salvage and storage yards. Copies of the proposed changes are available at the Police Jury office.