After cycling 127 miles Saturday in the Rouge Roubaix, Michael Lambert stood as the first-place winner of the race.
Beginning in St. Francisville and traversing steep terrain up into Wilkinson County, Mississippi, the Rouge Roubaix is had gained a reputation for being one of the toughest one-day cycling events in the country.
After a five-year hiatus, and after overcoming figurative but numerous roadblocks, the bicycle race returned to West Feliciana Parish.
With approximately 400 riders from across the world competing in the most recent edition of the race in 2017, the Rouge Roubaix was open to 500 participants this year.
The race disappeared from West Feliciana Parish for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local ordinances related to cycling within the parish, and weather issues.
After flooding from the Mississippi River canceled the 2018 race, an ordinance from West Feliciana Parish Council restricting the behavior of bicyclists on parish roads led to organizers with the Rouge Roubaix pulling out of the 2019 race.
Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso was killed by a motorist while biking in West Feliciana Parish in June 2018 and a committee was formed by parish leaders less than two weeks later to study new bicycling regulations.
Members of the West Feliciana Parish Council in October 2018 approved the new ordinance, which included requirements that bicyclists wear fluorescent garments and ride single-file in groups of 10 or fewer, to the disdain of the cycling community and Rouge Roubaix race organizers.
While the 2020 and 2021 Rouge Roubaix were cancelled due to COVID-19, Jones continued working behind the scenes to bring the race back to the parish.
With pressure from the cycling community and changes in West Feliciana Parish leadership, Rouge Roubaix race director Will Jones said he and Rouge Roubaix organizers were able to get the race back for March 5.