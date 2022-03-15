East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Jan. 1- Feb. 27:

Jan. 1

Ashley Crawford: 11579 La. 961, Clinton; 30; bench warrant

Jan. 3

Renauldo Lanns: 13214 La. 955 E., Ethel; 47; violations of protective order

Craigland Mckinley: 2341 La. 952, Jackson; 30; bench warrant

Jan. 4

Everette Beauchamp: 9816 Schulingkamp Lane, Clinton; 38; home invasion, simple battery of the infirm, simple criminal damage to property

Jan. 7

Bradford Norred: 15230 E. Beaver Drive, Pride; 46, fugitive warrant

Montonya Dunn: 3314 Joe White Lane, Ethel; 36; warrant

Jan. 8

Amanda Harris: 42390 Tigers Eye Stone Ave, Prairieville; 39; aggravated battery of a dating partner

Khalif Williams: 11619 Clarence St., Clinton; 18; bench warrant

Jan. 11

Challie Percy: 1209 Colonial Drive, Jackson; 42; bench warrant

Everett Beauchamp: 9816 Schulingkamp Lane, Clinton; 38; home invasion, simple battery of the infirm, simple criminal damage to property

Jan. 12

Deangelo Barnes: 10109 Maryland St., Wilson; ; possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm with controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, headlamp required

Jan. 13

Hayes Turner: 13861 La. 10, Clinton; 54; theft

Corey Wilson: 2123 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; 36; bench warrant

Jan. 14

Dawn Crain: 115 Metairie Drive, Slaughter; ; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal discharge of a firearm

Jan. 15

Jeffrey Jelks: 981 White School Road, Centreville, Mississippi; 21; DWI-first offense

Gary Axton: 7024 La. 10, Jackson; 42; bench warrant

Jan. 16

Heather Messer: 2273 Midway Road, Slaughter; 30; simple battery

Lee Edward Scott: address unknown; 55; criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace

Jeremy Cooper: 2430 Reed Drive, Jackson; 33; possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of a firearm, distribution of drug paraphernalia

Kiirick Miller: 10719 Kennedy St., Clinton; ; bench warrant

Jan. 17

Ray Boss Jr.: 4084 Kahnville Road, Gloster, Mississippi; 32; bench warrant

Jan. 18

Hosie Scott: 10422 Graves Crossing Lane, Ethel; ; probation and parole hold

Jan. 23

Charles Moten: 11638 Liberty St., Clinton; ; disturbing the peace, obstruction of a public passage

Jan. 25

Deysha Parsons: 710 Liberty White Road, Liberty, Mississippi; ; introduction of contraband, malfeasance

Jan. 27

Nathan Carter: 2237 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; 34; bench warrant

Jan. 28

John Curtis Smith: 4110 South St., Jackson; 27; bench warrant

D’Jon Blalock: 4064 Church St., Jackson; 28; three counts bench warrant

Jan. 29

Thomas Richardson: 3345 Somerset Drive, New Orleans; 22; prohibited acts, manufacture and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I; possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance; possession of Schedule I; reckless operation

Marion Russell: 2483 Sam Talbert Road, Clinton; 54; two counts bench warrant

Jan. 30

Eric D. Smith: 20828 Leviticus Drive, Zachary; 50; DWI-first offense

Jan. 31

Devin Bahm: 11237 La. 961, Clinton; 27; bench warrant

Jeremiah Campbell: 6188 Barnes Lane, Clinton; 26; parole violation

Feb. 1

Cameron Gillis: 5808 Winchester Lane, Norwood; 34; possession of Schedule 2, illegal carrying of a weapon

Christopher Tate: 20085 Reames Road, Zachary; ; bench warrant

Mark Guillory: 2816 North St., Jackson; 36; parole violation

Feb. 2

Dominick Whitfield: 8151 La. 955, Ethel; 35; four counts bench warrant

Feb. 3

Quarance Dunn: 5227 Fox Hunt Drive, Zachary; 29; two counts bench warrant

Cassie Nevels: 3996 La. 952, Jackson; ; bench warrant

Jeremiah Rouege: 3133 Carey St., Slidell; 24; bench warrant

Feb. 4

John Palmer: 1776 Hood Road, Livingston; 40; bench warrant

Alfonzo Whitfield: 3728 La. 10, Jackson; 33; bench warrant

Feb. 5

Kevin Durham: 8745 Battle Road, Ethel; 52; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Feb 7

Bradley Patterson: 10975 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; 41; simple battery of a juvenile

Feb. 8

Tyler Armstead: 11313 La. 19, Baker; 27; bench warrant

Feb. 9

Madelyn Ray: 11452 Redwood Lane, Norwood; 21; four counts bench warrant

Feb. 11

Amber Aulds: 3391 Turner Road, Ethel; 36; bench warrants

David Hergruder: 15265 Pace Road, Clinton; ; failure to register as a sex offender

Lencia George: 12262 Branch Lane, Clinton; 38; theft

Larry Shropshire: 724 Creek Ridge Road, Greensboro, North Carolina; 45; two counts fugitive warrants

Sadie Saplut: 106 Walters Trailer Park Lane, Greensburg; 34; fugitive warrant

Joshua Turner: 2460 Schwing Drive, Jackson; ; bench warrant

Feb. 13

Christopher Stanga: 3295 Nesom Road, Clinton; 47; two counts bench warrant

Justin Young: 1760 Austin St., Jackson; ; bench warrant

Cedric Thomas: 2236 La. 10, Jackson; 20; battery of a dating partner; disturbing the peace

Feb. 15

Lee Edward Anderson: 172 K St., Crosby, Mississippi; 31; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I narcotic, driving on roadway laned for traffic

Feb. 16

Steven Etheridge: 120 Chance Lane, Pine Grove; 19; obstruction of justice, evidence tampering, carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Feb. 17

Dequincy Richardson: 23475 Plank Road, Zachary; ; DWI-second, careless operation

Feb. 18

Cemontra Anderson: 9918 La. 10, Ethel; 24; bench warrant

Feb. 19

Donnake Henley: 12598 Kent Road; Norwood; 34; possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled dangerous substance, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana

Kennard Matthews: 5942 La. 10, Jackson; 34; possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, driver’s license suspended, improper display of license plate

Feb. 21

Victor Conrad: 7180 Lemon Road, Slaughter; ; bench warrant

Feb. 22

Cirene Anderson: 2896 North St., Jackson; 28; bench warrant

Feb. 24

David Goss: 8084 Smith Road, Clinton; 36; battery of a dating partner-strangulation

Khalif Williams: 11619 Clarence St., Clinton; 18; hate crime, aggravated battery, aggravated assault

Andrea Whitfield: 7008 La. 10, Jackson; ; payable warrant

Jeremy Matthews: 3842 Bank St., Jackson; 29; domestic abuse battery, remaining or returning after forbidden

Troy Collins: 10108 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 73; bench warrant

Feb. 25

Chavez Brown: 2345 Natural Wells Drive, Tallahassee, Florida; 32; fugitive

Williams McGee: 1077 U.S. 61, Jackson; 43; fugitive warrant

Tyran Adams: 1700 Vespasian Blvd., Algiers; 32; possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband in penal institution

Benjamin Bailey: 697 U.S. 61, Jackson; 30; bench warrant

Feb. 26

Deshange Dennis: 7574 Greenup Lane, Ethel; 20; DWI-first, reckless operation

Destiny Dennis: 7574 Greenup Lane, Ethel; 20; disturbing the peace, resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer

Kery Jenkins: 10733 Samuels Road, Zachary; ; bench warrant

Feb. 27

Seth Veollion: 5001 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; ; domestic abuse battery

Anna Hidalgo: 5001 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; ; domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, domestic abuse battery

Slade Comeaux: 12117 Wunstel Road, Gonzales; 18; prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, required signals, license required