East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Jan. 1- Feb. 27:
Jan. 1
Ashley Crawford: 11579 La. 961, Clinton; 30; bench warrant
Jan. 3
Renauldo Lanns: 13214 La. 955 E., Ethel; 47; violations of protective order
Craigland Mckinley: 2341 La. 952, Jackson; 30; bench warrant
Jan. 4
Everette Beauchamp: 9816 Schulingkamp Lane, Clinton; 38; home invasion, simple battery of the infirm, simple criminal damage to property
Jan. 7
Bradford Norred: 15230 E. Beaver Drive, Pride; 46, fugitive warrant
Montonya Dunn: 3314 Joe White Lane, Ethel; 36; warrant
Jan. 8
Amanda Harris: 42390 Tigers Eye Stone Ave, Prairieville; 39; aggravated battery of a dating partner
Khalif Williams: 11619 Clarence St., Clinton; 18; bench warrant
Jan. 11
Challie Percy: 1209 Colonial Drive, Jackson; 42; bench warrant
Everett Beauchamp: 9816 Schulingkamp Lane, Clinton; 38; home invasion, simple battery of the infirm, simple criminal damage to property
Jan. 12
Deangelo Barnes: 10109 Maryland St., Wilson; ; possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm with controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, headlamp required
Jan. 13
Hayes Turner: 13861 La. 10, Clinton; 54; theft
Corey Wilson: 2123 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; 36; bench warrant
Jan. 14
Dawn Crain: 115 Metairie Drive, Slaughter; ; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal discharge of a firearm
Jan. 15
Jeffrey Jelks: 981 White School Road, Centreville, Mississippi; 21; DWI-first offense
Gary Axton: 7024 La. 10, Jackson; 42; bench warrant
Jan. 16
Heather Messer: 2273 Midway Road, Slaughter; 30; simple battery
Lee Edward Scott: address unknown; 55; criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace
Jeremy Cooper: 2430 Reed Drive, Jackson; 33; possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of a firearm, distribution of drug paraphernalia
Kiirick Miller: 10719 Kennedy St., Clinton; ; bench warrant
Jan. 17
Ray Boss Jr.: 4084 Kahnville Road, Gloster, Mississippi; 32; bench warrant
Jan. 18
Hosie Scott: 10422 Graves Crossing Lane, Ethel; ; probation and parole hold
Jan. 23
Charles Moten: 11638 Liberty St., Clinton; ; disturbing the peace, obstruction of a public passage
Jan. 25
Deysha Parsons: 710 Liberty White Road, Liberty, Mississippi; ; introduction of contraband, malfeasance
Jan. 27
Nathan Carter: 2237 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; 34; bench warrant
Jan. 28
John Curtis Smith: 4110 South St., Jackson; 27; bench warrant
D’Jon Blalock: 4064 Church St., Jackson; 28; three counts bench warrant
Jan. 29
Thomas Richardson: 3345 Somerset Drive, New Orleans; 22; prohibited acts, manufacture and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I; possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance; possession of Schedule I; reckless operation
Marion Russell: 2483 Sam Talbert Road, Clinton; 54; two counts bench warrant
Jan. 30
Eric D. Smith: 20828 Leviticus Drive, Zachary; 50; DWI-first offense
Jan. 31
Devin Bahm: 11237 La. 961, Clinton; 27; bench warrant
Jeremiah Campbell: 6188 Barnes Lane, Clinton; 26; parole violation
Feb. 1
Cameron Gillis: 5808 Winchester Lane, Norwood; 34; possession of Schedule 2, illegal carrying of a weapon
Christopher Tate: 20085 Reames Road, Zachary; ; bench warrant
Mark Guillory: 2816 North St., Jackson; 36; parole violation
Feb. 2
Dominick Whitfield: 8151 La. 955, Ethel; 35; four counts bench warrant
Feb. 3
Quarance Dunn: 5227 Fox Hunt Drive, Zachary; 29; two counts bench warrant
Cassie Nevels: 3996 La. 952, Jackson; ; bench warrant
Jeremiah Rouege: 3133 Carey St., Slidell; 24; bench warrant
Feb. 4
John Palmer: 1776 Hood Road, Livingston; 40; bench warrant
Alfonzo Whitfield: 3728 La. 10, Jackson; 33; bench warrant
Feb. 5
Kevin Durham: 8745 Battle Road, Ethel; 52; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Feb 7
Bradley Patterson: 10975 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; 41; simple battery of a juvenile
Feb. 8
Tyler Armstead: 11313 La. 19, Baker; 27; bench warrant
Feb. 9
Madelyn Ray: 11452 Redwood Lane, Norwood; 21; four counts bench warrant
Feb. 11
Amber Aulds: 3391 Turner Road, Ethel; 36; bench warrants
David Hergruder: 15265 Pace Road, Clinton; ; failure to register as a sex offender
Lencia George: 12262 Branch Lane, Clinton; 38; theft
Larry Shropshire: 724 Creek Ridge Road, Greensboro, North Carolina; 45; two counts fugitive warrants
Sadie Saplut: 106 Walters Trailer Park Lane, Greensburg; 34; fugitive warrant
Joshua Turner: 2460 Schwing Drive, Jackson; ; bench warrant
Feb. 13
Christopher Stanga: 3295 Nesom Road, Clinton; 47; two counts bench warrant
Justin Young: 1760 Austin St., Jackson; ; bench warrant
Cedric Thomas: 2236 La. 10, Jackson; 20; battery of a dating partner; disturbing the peace
Feb. 15
Lee Edward Anderson: 172 K St., Crosby, Mississippi; 31; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I narcotic, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Feb. 16
Steven Etheridge: 120 Chance Lane, Pine Grove; 19; obstruction of justice, evidence tampering, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Feb. 17
Dequincy Richardson: 23475 Plank Road, Zachary; ; DWI-second, careless operation
Feb. 18
Cemontra Anderson: 9918 La. 10, Ethel; 24; bench warrant
Feb. 19
Donnake Henley: 12598 Kent Road; Norwood; 34; possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled dangerous substance, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana
Kennard Matthews: 5942 La. 10, Jackson; 34; possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, driver’s license suspended, improper display of license plate
Feb. 21
Victor Conrad: 7180 Lemon Road, Slaughter; ; bench warrant
Feb. 22
Cirene Anderson: 2896 North St., Jackson; 28; bench warrant
Feb. 24
David Goss: 8084 Smith Road, Clinton; 36; battery of a dating partner-strangulation
Khalif Williams: 11619 Clarence St., Clinton; 18; hate crime, aggravated battery, aggravated assault
Andrea Whitfield: 7008 La. 10, Jackson; ; payable warrant
Jeremy Matthews: 3842 Bank St., Jackson; 29; domestic abuse battery, remaining or returning after forbidden
Troy Collins: 10108 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 73; bench warrant
Feb. 25
Chavez Brown: 2345 Natural Wells Drive, Tallahassee, Florida; 32; fugitive
Williams McGee: 1077 U.S. 61, Jackson; 43; fugitive warrant
Tyran Adams: 1700 Vespasian Blvd., Algiers; 32; possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband in penal institution
Benjamin Bailey: 697 U.S. 61, Jackson; 30; bench warrant
Feb. 26
Deshange Dennis: 7574 Greenup Lane, Ethel; 20; DWI-first, reckless operation
Destiny Dennis: 7574 Greenup Lane, Ethel; 20; disturbing the peace, resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer
Kery Jenkins: 10733 Samuels Road, Zachary; ; bench warrant
Feb. 27
Seth Veollion: 5001 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; ; domestic abuse battery
Anna Hidalgo: 5001 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; ; domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, domestic abuse battery
Slade Comeaux: 12117 Wunstel Road, Gonzales; 18; prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, required signals, license required