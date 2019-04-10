The Quad Area Head Start program is using science, technology, engineering and math to learn about caring for the environment.
In Clinton, students and their parents designed and built robots from reusable items from home. The teachers, including Kylan Jackson and assistant teacher Deshundra Elliott, said, “We are always using concepts opportunities to engage parents in their children growth using science, technology, engineering and math. The students and their parents designed and built robots using reusable items from home.”
The Jackson Head Start teachers engaged parents and students in the 3 R’s — reducing, reusing and recycling — to encourage STEM learning by gardening.
The teachers, including Joanne Hills and assistant Daisy Smith, said, “We decided to use the on-site garden because it naturally lends itself to the 3 R’s. The class goals were to reduce what we use; next, recycle, by parent composting as much plant material as possible; to reuse old bins for plants, and the students designed pots for seeds out of reused cartons."