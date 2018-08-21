CLINTON — The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to break an expensive 2016 lease-purchase for four Chevrolet Tahoe police cars that members say they learned of in July, but crucial answers on other financial problems remained unanswered amid a chaotic meeting.
After abruptly adjourning their meeting last week because the town hall meeting room is too small to accommodate a crowd, the board returned to the same room Tuesday after Town Attorney Charles Griffin said a move to the larger fire station needed to be advertised.
Again, a sizable crowd remained locked out of the building Tuesday.
Inside, tempers grew hot at times, and the temperature in the meeting room rose to 83 degrees by 7:30 p.m. The meeting room is not air-conditioned and its occupancy limit is set at 38 people.
Alderman Mark Kemp moved to hold future meetings, at least until the end of year, at the fire station, but Griffin said the board would need to adopt an ordinance setting out the meeting schedule, which would preclude the board from meeting at the station for its Sept. 11 meeting.
Kat Smith was one of the residents who was barred at 4:40 p.m. from entering the meeting room by a police officer, who said the room was at capacity. The meeting started at 6 p.m.
"I know we're being manipulated," Smith said of the decision to hold the meeting in the town hall. "They planned this."
Smith also complained about the leased Tahoe vehicles, saying she believes money was moved from restricted funds to pay the leases.
According to the 2017 audit report, the town leased four police vehicles in 2016 for a total obligation of $136,104. Payments last year on the Chevrolet Tahoes totaled $40,849, including interest payments of $19,878.
At the beginning of this year, the town was obligated for $115,233, with principal payments this year of $24,699 and interest of $19,878.
The audit report says the "computed interest rate" for the lease is 17.1 percent.
The auditor also faulted the town for not recording the principal and interest in the town's general ledger and not recording them as an expense in the general fund's financial statement.
The entire lease payment is recorded to a miscellaneous expense account, the audit says.
"We're in a money crunch, and in my opinion, the Tahoes need to go back," Kemp said.
Police Chief Fred Dunn said the department needs the vehicles, while Town Clerk Anjanetha Shropshire said the lease cannot be broken.
Griffin differed with her, pointing out that the lease-purchase contract has a clause allowing it to be dropped if money is not available for the payments.
Clovis Matthews touched off a lengthy debate by charging that Clinton Fire Department emergency medical personnel will not answer medical calls in majority-black areas of Reileyville, Pretty Creek and Springville.
One of the audience members who joined the discussion said the town is racially divided, and "a race war is going to start."
Dunn backed up the claim that "first responders," firefighters with medical training, will not respond to black neighborhoods.
"I don't believe in playing the race card, but fair is fair," Dunn said.
Fire Chief Doug Beauchamp said the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department has "a number of firefighters," but only two people have the training to stabilize a patient until Acadian Ambulance arrives.
One lives outside of town, he noted.
Beauchamp said the department needs volunteers who are willing to take the training needed for medical certification.
The board took no action on Matthews's complaint, and tabled a number of financial items until the Sept. 11 meeting.