The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from May 15 to June 17:
May 14
Dunn, Travis: 28, 2326 Plantation Drive, Baton Rouge, home invasion, simple criminal damage to property.
Rogers, Rhykem: 29, 2313 La. 67, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Matthews, Tabitha: 52, 12378 Branch, Clinton, bench warrant.
May 15
Robinson, Kendrick: 25, 19851 Buckhorne Drive, Clinton, bench warrant.
White, Detrick: 37, 6312 Cyrus Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrant.
May 17
Parrish, Gary: 42, 4539 La. 955, West Ethel, probation warrant.
Wisham, Jeremy: 28, 1630 Wilson Drive, Jackson, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension.
May 18
Clark, Jessie: 41, 3016 Charles St., Jackson, aggravated battery.
May 19
Profit, Jonathan: 30, 9540 La. 959, Slaughter, possession of Schedule I drugs, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving on right side of the road, proper equip on vehicle, expired license plate, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle with suspended license.
May 20
Jackson, Clyde: 25, 429 N. Gordon St., Centreville, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Morgan, Gregory: 47, 4755 Felix Lee Road, Ethel, driving while intoxicated with accident, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.
May 21
Donaldson, Stephen: 58, 242 Florence, Gloster, Mississippi, failure to appear.
May 22
West, Ronnie: 55, 2313 James Dunn Lane, Jackson, domestic abuse battery.
May 23
Williams, Donald: 40, 10124 Anna Moore, Ethel, probation warrant.
Temple, Miracle: 27, 11391 Cloverleaf Drive, Denham Springs, bench warrant.
Stirgis, Santoris: 24, address unavailable, bench warrant.
May 24
McNeely, Eric: 45, 5830 La. 10, Clinton, bench warrant.
Sadagat, Johar: 32, 12426 Jackson St., Clinton, aggravated assault with a firearm, bench warrant.
Elam, Lloyd: 55, 3016 Charles Drive, Jackson, monetary instrument abuse.
May 26
Braun, David: 49, 21020 Strickland Road, Greenwell Springs, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault, simple battery.
May 27
Young, Justin: 22, 15856 Tunica Trace, Tunica, fugitive.
May 28
Dunn, Lee: 57, 10105 Anemone Lane, Ethel, sentenced by court.
Goar, Sabastian: 27, 4004 Greenwell Springs Road, Clinton, fugitive.
May 29
Williams, Matthew: 29, 318 E. Moore Drive, Natchez, Mississippi, flight from an officer, prohibited acts, possession of methamphetamine.
Scott, Lee: 56, 510 Charles St., Baker, entry or remaining on premises after being forbidden.
Reed, Kevontae: 24, address unavailable, probation violator.
Hawk, Michael: 50, 462 La. 61 Jackson, aggravated rape, attempted second-degree murder.
May 30
Naquin, Dylan: 23, 303 La. 68, Lot C1, Jackson, simple battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery.
May 31
Smith, Percy: 53, 504 St. Rose Ave., New Orleans, fugitive.
June 2
Kilbourne, Bradley: 29, 11739 N. La. 67, Clinton, simple assault, criminal trespass.
June 3
Thomas, Williams: 51, 2471 La. 952, Jackson, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault.
June 6
Thompson, Andrew: 51, 21449 Ligon Road, Zachary, illegal possession of stolen things.
Sexton, Jason: 44, 5825 Prescott, Baton Rouge, bench warrant.
June 7
Jackson, Ricky: 37, 3909 La. 952, Jackson, disturbing the peace.
Green, Allie: 27, 8085 Morganza Highway, Morganza, driving on right side of the road, driving while intoxicated.
June 10
Cunningham, Nickolais: 24, 6650 Broad Oak St., Lot 70, Beaumont, Texas, simple assault.
Geirge, Lencia: 36, 8413 Raleigh St., Ethel, fugitive.
June 11
Granger, Louis: 54, 63019 First St., Rosedale, bench warrant.
Causey, Douglas: 52, 103 Borskey Lane, Zachary, probation violator.
Lee, Dedrick: 20, 2906 Charles Drive, Jackson, sentenced by court.
June 12
McNeely, Derrick: 44, 5830 La. 10, Jackson, fugitive.
June 15
Bordelon, Kobe: 19, 14896 Firebend Road, Clinton, theft.
June 16
Covington, Sam: 36, 3760 Market St., Jackson, domestic abuse battery.
June 17
Anderson, CeMontra: 21, 5818 La. 68, Jackson, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment.