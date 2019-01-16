The West Feliciana Parish 4-H program is entering livestock show season in a new office building next to the livestock arena, said Layne Langley, parish chairwoman and area nutrition agent for West Feliciana and Livingston parishes.
Langley said the 4-H and Cooperative Extension staff moved on Dec. 14 right before the holiday closure, so the move seems quite fresh even though more than a month has passed. Before moving into the new building, the 4-H offices had been a part of the parish government building on Commerce Street for 16 years.
The offices will house Langley, the parish administrator; Faye Ritchie, administrative assistant; Jessie Cooper, a horticulture agent who serves three parishes; and a new 4-H agent yet to be hired.
A large room that takes up a big percentage of the building will soon be at the disposal of the 4-H program. Langley is excited because it will open up the space to accommodate programming such as 4-H contest, workshops, livestock board meetings, master gardening, and forestry programming.
The building and adjourning livestock arena helps the Cooperative Extension fit the specific programming need in the Felicianas, Langley said. “If you go to another parish like Pointe Coupee and you think of farming because it’s a really big farming community,” she explained. “When you come here, it’s not so much farming, but it’s 4-H.”
The West Feliciana program has risen beyond the showing of livestock and horses. Current project and programs include shooting sports, photography, Junior Leadership, sewing and nutrition. “We have great support, great parents and the kids are super excited,” she said. “We can only grow.”
To prepare for the move and new offices, a rummage sale was held to help buy kitchen and office equipment and supplies. In addition to fundraising, Langley said several donors have stepped up to contribute to the 4-H program. “I am a product of 4-H and even though I’m not a 4-H agent, if you cut me I would still bled green and white,” she said.
The facility has a kitchen, individual offices, publication area, and the storage and meeting spaces. “We are happy we have a home and are excited that we can do things under that barn and have a lot of things under our finger tips,” Langley said.
Bobby Bingham, the parish chairman/administrator for East Feliciana will use the office from time to time to fulfill responsibilities in West Feliciana.
The livestock show combines both West and East Feliciana 4-H programs. “It’s a joint effort that they do here,” Langley said. “I think it’s mainly because each program would be small and there’s a livestock board and club that draws from both parishes to plan and conduct programs.”
The 2019 Parish Mini Farm and Livestock Show will run Thursday through Saturday. The animals will arrive Thursday. Check-ins and weigh-ins will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Mini Farm, scheduled for Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., returns after being canceled last year because of snow. Children from Head Start to third grade from East and West Feliciana will participate in the Mini Farm, Langley said. “We are going to have about 12 vendors and community partners who are going to have hands-on stations,” she said.
Dawn Barnett, 4-H agent from East Feliciana Parish, will lead demonstration for the Mini Farm participants and 4-H students play a big role in the programming. “The really neat thing is that the tours are going to be led by the exhibitors; you might have a 4th-grader bringing a classroom of kids out and about to show them the animals,” Langley said.
The livestock show competition start with an 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony Saturday. The order of species competing will be dairy cattle, dairy showmanship, beef cattle, beef showmanship, sheep, sheep showmanship, goats, goat showmanship, breeding swing, and market swine. Rabbit judging begins at 10 a.m.
For more information on the livestock show or other 4-H programming, call the 4-H office at (225) 635-3614 or stop by the new office at 10032 West Feliciana Parkway in St. Francisville.