Hi, East and West Feliciana!
What's going on these days?
I'd love to hear from you. I know it's a little scary these days, but what have you been doing?
Send some pictures of the kids. Let us see them. I bet they are getting so tall and smart.
Has your church been helping people? What about your club? Have you been meeting in small groups? Having some social outings?
Do you see some pretty signs of spring on the way? I have azaleas in bloom all over the place. Let me see the sights in your yards.
Remember, the address is extra@theadvocate.com.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
While the facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. The agency is also is providing transportation services to all residents of the parish for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana public transit at (225) 683-9862.