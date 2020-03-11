CLINTON — The possibility of turning over police operations to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office stirred a sometimes heated discussion from residents attending Tuesday's Board of Aldermen meeting.
Alderman Bart Blackledge said the Finance Committee has been meeting every Friday to examine the town's finances and the town is "100% current" on its bills, which included paying some outstanding bills that went back as far as September.
The town, however, should meet with Sheriff Jeff Travis to discuss disbanding the Police Department and signing a contract with him to assign deputies to patrol the town on a full-time basis, Blackledge said.
He said the town cannot continue providing police patrols when the service takes up more than half of the town's budget.
"What we have had, for the last three years, is the sheriff spends about $24.50 a head (to patrol the parish). We're spending over $400 a head," Blackledge said.
The town would want the sheriff to provide two deputies to patrol the town on each shift, but opponents of the proposal claimed the Sheriff's Office does not adequately meet the parish's law enforcement needs.
Other audience members expressed concern for the current police officers, who would have to apply for a job with Travis if an agreement were reached.
"If we keep fooling around, and if the state comes in and takes us over, they'll all be gone," Alderman Johnny Beauchamp said.
A state panel last year investigated the town's finances to determine if it needs to seek a court-appointed administrator but decided the town was making some progress.
Town Accountant Tim Butler said Police Chief Ned Davis has already cut $150,000 in expenses, while Alderwoman Mary Dunaway said the town recently has "cut, cut and cut."
"This will be one of many discussions," Mayor Mark Kemp said.
Asked if the Police Department would ever come back if the town reaches an agreement with the Sheriff's Office, Blackledge said, "It's been gone before and came back."
"We're trying to fix the budget of 2020," Blackledge said.
Kemp said a contributing factor in the Police Department's budget is retirement costs, which the mayor said is three times the amount the Sheriff's Office pays for retirement.
In an effort to correct problems with the town's water system, the town recently turned over its assets and operations to the East Feliciana Rural Water Association.
A meeting to explain the transfer of the system to town residents is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the School Board's Early Childhood Learning Center on Plank Road at the intersection of the street leading to the parish jail.
All town water customers are invited to attend.