East Feliciana Parish Police Jury President Louis Kent was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge stemming from the removal of asphalt from a parish-owned site.
Kent was arrested by State Police troopers and booked into the parish jail around 1 p.m. on suspicion of malfeasance in office, a felony, according to the East Feliciana Chief Deputy Bill Cox.
The arrest stems from an incident about two weeks ago when deputies questioned two men who had taken asphalt from a parish-owed site a few miles south of Clinton.
Details of how Kent was implicated in that incident weren't clear. A State Police spokesperson didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.
The sheriff's office turned their investigation to state authorities due to the close relationship between the office and the police jury, Cox said.
Kent has served on the police jury for more than a decade and has long served as president.
It wasn't immediately known if Kent had a lawyer representing him to comment on the arrest.
