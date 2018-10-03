BATON ROUGE — On Sept. 28, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Ed Parker, of Ethel, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. Parker is a staff representative for AFSCME Council 17. As required by statute, he was nominated by a legislator representing East Feliciana Parish. He will serve as a representative of East Feliciana Parish.
The Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District serves as a multi-parish authority to mitigate flood damage in the Amite River Basin. The Commission works to accomplish flood control measures by facilitating cooperation between federal, state and local governing bodies to foster floodplain management, maintaining and operating structures built under the auspices of the Commission, and coordinating river management within the basin.
Kenneth R. Dawson, of St. Francisville, was appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Dawson is the chief administrative officer of Ascension Parish. As required by statute, he was nominated by the Ascension Parish governing authority and will serve as a representative of Ascension Parish.
The mission of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development, and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes, and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging, and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.
Colleen Broussard Perry, of Gonzales, was appointed to the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. Perry is a former contract specialist with the Department of Defense.
The Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports serves to develop, foster, and coordinate services and programs of physical fitness and sports for the people of Louisiana. The Council encourages local governments and communities to develop local physical fitness programs and amateur athletic competitions.
Antiqua L. Hunter, of Zachary, was appointed to the Louisiana State Interagency Coordinating Council for EarlySteps. Hunter is the State Homeless Coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Education.
Ann K. Phillips, of Pride, was appointed to the Louisiana State Interagency Coordinating Council for EarlySteps. Phillips is a licensed clinical social worker with The Arc Baton Rouge Children’s Services.