Art and the Southern garden
When the Southern Garden Symposium marked its fifth anniversary 20 years ago, it issued limited edition, signed and numbered prints by local artist Murrell Butler. The group announces a return to that tradition this year.
In celebration of its 30th anniversary, all registered participants will receive a copy of a limited edition, signed and numbered print by Murrell Butler featuring a pair of Baltimore orioles on tulip poplar.
Register at southerngardensymposium.org.
Tickets on sale for Harvest in the Hills
Harvest in the Hills is set for Nov. 11. Music will include Sara Collins and Parish County Line. Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available. Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Visit bontempstix.com/events/hnh2018 to purchase tickets and stfrancisvilleaf.org/news-events for information.
Hunter safety class set
A hunter safety course, sponsored by the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Jackson Civic Center, 2084 La. 10. Participants must attend both days. Contact the District Attorney’s Office at (225) 683-8563 to register. Seating is limited.
Corn maze coming soon
Luckett Farms has a corn maze and pumpkin patch planned at Rosedown Plantation to be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 through November. School tours, birthday parties, special events, farm tours and families are welcome. Visit luckettfarmstours.com for information.
Rodeo benefit
The 25th annual Klein Rodeo will be Sept. 14-15 to benefit the McManus Fire Department. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the arena, 12346 Gross Road, in Clinton.
Broncos, bulls, barrel racing, team roping, calf roping and calf scramble are on the schedule. Vendor booth spaces are available. Call Errol Klein at (225) 719-1599 or Dan Klein at (225) 978-5104 for information.
Shopping helps schools
The Felicianas' Store is offering a Receipts 2 Resources program. The store will give participating schools a 5 percent store credit of all receipts dated and collected between Sept. 1 and Dec. 1 in the principal's office.
The class that collects the largest amount of receipts will win a Christmas party on the last day of school before the holiday break. Contact Andrew Sanderson at (225) 310-4002 to sign up.
Mark the calendar
- Sept. 13: East Feliciana Council on Aging annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. at 11102 Bank St., Clinton
- Sept. 14: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation's Golf Tournament
- Sept. 15: The Feliciana Wildlife Festival will be at the Bob R. Jones Idlewild Experiment Station.
- October: Angola Rodeo tickets are on sale for the fall event. Visit angolarodeo.com to purchase tickets and learn what items can be brought onto the grounds.
- Oct. 20: Slaughter Fest
- Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at West Feliciana Sports Park
- Oct. 27-28: Yellow Leaf Arts Festival, Parker Park, St. Francisville
- Nov. 11: Ninth annual Harvest in the Hills at Greenwood Plantation in St. Francisville