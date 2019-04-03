Clinton Market open Saturday
Visit the monthly market in Clinton from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for homegrown produce; yard eggs; and homemade jams, jellies and preserves. The market also features porch furniture; locally grown plants and shrubs; original art and crafts as well as live rabbits and rabbit meat.
Jackson High reunion
Jackson High School classes of 1976 to 1980 will be holding a 40-year reunion May 25 at The Lodge at the Bluffs in St. Francisville. Tickets are on sale in advance for $40 per person and include dinner and dancing. Live music will be provided by The Corban Barnes band. The deadline to purchase tickets is May 9. There will be no ticket sales at the door. For information, contact Donna Lord Gray a JHS40ish@yahoo.com.
Wildlife exhibit planned at library
Audubon Regional Library is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during April, May, June and July to host the traveling "Paradise" display. The community is invited to see the free display that features information about Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries properties available for public use. Displays of wildlife and a black bear will be on display.
The exhibit will be at the Greensburg Branch in April and May, and at the Jackson Branch in June and July during library hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For information, call (225) 683-8753.
Stroll area gardens
The Feliciana Horticultural Society will host its annual Garden Stroll from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 27. The self-guided tour of private gardens in West Feliciana raises money for the local 4-H Scholarship Program, West Feliciana school gardens and other community programs. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at the West Feliciana Parish Extension Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway. On the day of the stroll, purchase at St. Francisville Town Hall, 11936 Ferdinand St.
Family Fun Day
Judson Retreat Center is hosting Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13. Activities include games, horseback riding and food. Lunch is provided. Cost is $5 a person with a maximum of $20 per family.
Fish for Fridays
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7856 weekly Lenten Fish Fry runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 11485 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. The proceeds from the dinners fund religious and charitable programs. The dinners are $9, including fried or grilled catfish, potato salad or fries, coleslaw, bread, a drink and dessert for dine-in (up the hill) or takeout (down the hill).
Food available
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Outreach Ministry will be feeding those who need help on the third Saturday each month. This will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 at 6148 Gilead Road, Clinton. Contact the Rev. Linda Melton at (225) 454-0809 for information.
Upcoming events
- Parish 2 Parish Networking Luncheon for the chambers in East and West Feliciana parishes is April 11. Contact BJ Militello at (225) 346-8343 or bjm@batonrougebbb.org.
- Lip Sync Battle is April 13 at West Feliciana Sports Park. Call (225) 784-8447 to sign up.
- The West Feliciana High Royal Blue Club Spring Swing golf scramble is April 28. Contact Shelley Genre at (225) 635-4561 or sgenres@wfpsb.org.
- The East Feliciana Parish Tourism Facebook page announced the McKowen reunion is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at the old high school gym in Jackson. The announcement said no invitations will be sent and asks the message be passed on.
- Angola's Spring Rodeo is April 27-28. Call (226) 655-2030 or visit www.angolarodeo.com for tickets.
- The West Feliciana Parish school system will host a second parent/community meeting about a bond proposal to build a new elementary school and a freshman academy from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 29 at Bains Elementary.
- The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office is hosting its Night Out with Law Enforcement from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 2 at the West Feliciana Sports Park.
- Color the Night, a fundraiser at Barn Hill Preserve, is May 11.
- The sixth annual Walker Percy Weekend is May 31 to June 2 in St. Francisville.
- Young Songbirds 2019 with David Hinson dates have been set. Ages 11-18 will meet July 8-12, and ages 7-10 will meet July 15-19 at BirdMan Coffee. For information, contact Lynn Wood at birdmancoffee@bellsouth.net.