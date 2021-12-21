Christmas is just a few days away.
After 2020, many of us were looking to a celebration unhindered by pandemic protocols, but COVID-19 just won’t go away.
Many of us hoped 2021 would be better, and it wasn’t. Pain and bad things seemed to follow us into the new year.
In my case, the pandemic prevented me from traveling to Britain to be with my brother in the final weeks of his life this spring, and this Christmas is the first one without him since his birth in 1969.
Many of you can share painful things from this year.
Despite the pain and difficulties, 2021 did bring some good.
Our communities were able to start meeting in groups again. We could see faces without masks. We’ve learned to be flexible in our plans when things are rescheduled, the store shelves are empty of the product we want, or the delivery service has sent your package who knows where.
Let me encourage everyone to embrace the hope this holiday season represents.
Let’s find ways to incorporate that hope into our lives and allow it to inspire us.
At heart, have a Merry Christmas.