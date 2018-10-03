CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury has an ordinance designed to limit the damage loggers do to parish roads, but its enforcement has been lacking, jurors said Monday.
Parish emergency preparedness Director Joseph Moreau called jurors' attention to the issue, noting he has been working to get $4.7 million in flood recovery funds to repair some 130 parish roads damaged in August 2016, as well as several bridges damaged by the flood.
Moreau showed pictures he recently took of logging damage to Lane Road, a paved road that was part of an overlay project about two years ago.
"Do you think $100 will take care of this?" Moreau asked, referring to the $100 fee the jury charges in-parish logging firms for an annual license to operate on parish roads. Out-of-parish firms are charged $200 annually.
Loggers also are required to get a no-cost permit for each separate logging job.
Moreau asked for a committee to recommend steps to enforce the ordinance, noting he caught two unpermitted loggers operating in the parish last week "without even trying."
"Lane Road is done, and it's 2 years old. Now, it's like the Wild West. They (loggers) know there's no enforcement," Moreau said.
Jurors said the breakdown in enforcement has evolved since the jury eliminated its position of code enforcement officer, who was supposed to do "before and after" inspections of the roads named in a logging permit to assist in determining if the work damaged the road.
"Documentation before and after is the key," Moreau said.
Jury President Louis Kent said the jury "will enforce the law that's already on the books."
On another matter, the jury accepted the bid of MBD Maintenance to do renovation work at the East Feliciana Parish Clerk of Court's Office building, which Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall said has sustained water damage in recent months.
He said the $133,000 project will include repairing leaks, replacing window flashing, flooring and other work. Part of the price will include moving heavy fixtures for storing records out of the construction areas.