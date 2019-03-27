BATON ROUGE — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge hosted a “Blessing of the Build” for its first homebuilding partnership with the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association on Feb. 16. Nearly 40 volunteers came out for the blessing and construction of the walls, working alongside the future homeowner partner Keiosha Turley.
“It will be a great learning experience for all of us,” Turley said. She was especially appreciative to the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association leadership. “Thank you so much for taking the chance on me for your first build.”
“We are excited about the partnership we have formed with the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association,” said Lynn Clark, executive director for Habitat for Humanity. “This is just another great example of how partnerships between different groups within our community can have very positive results.”
The blessing included prayers and remarks from the Rev. Donald Sterling, Fourth District East Baton Rouge Parish president; Dr. Rene Brown, Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association president and moderator; the Rev. Bernett King, Fourth District East Feliciana Parish president; and the Rev. Clee Lowe, Fourth District finance chairman and board member for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge.
During the demolition of the house that once stood on the property, Brown, pastor of Mount Zion First Baptist Church, spoke of the importance of the partnership with Habitat. “We’re turning this house from blight to a blessing,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Through support from donors, volunteers, corporate and community partners, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge has built 353 homes in the Greater Baton Rouge area, according to a news release.