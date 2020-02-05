Samuel C. Hyde Jr., professor of history at Southeastern Louisiana University, will provide a look into the life of Union Gen. Halbert E. Paine at Port Hudson State Historic Site on Feb. 15. The lecture will be at noon in the museum meeting room.
Lawyer, soldier, brigade commander and future congressman, Paine was involved in the Vicksburg campaign, the capture of New Orleans, the Battle of Baton Rouge and the Bayou Teche offensive, as well as taking part in an assault on the Priest Cap during the siege and Battle of Port Hudson, a news release said. Afterward, he wrote the officers and soldiers of the 133rd Regiment of New York Volunteers — from his hospital bed — a glowing letter of appreciation of the gallantry that they exhibited while he had the honor to command them. Hyde will share more about this story and others on the life of Paine from "A Wisconsin Yankee in Confederate Bayou Country: The Civil War Reminiscences of a Union General," which he edited in 2009.
Hyde is the Leon Ford Endowed Chair in Regional Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and the director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies. In addition to editing Paine’s writings for "A Wisconsin Yankee," Hyde is the author and editor of several books on Southern and Louisiana history, including "The Enigmatic South," "A Fierce and Fractious Frontier" and "The Curious Development of Louisiana's Florida Parishes, 1699-2000."
Port Hudson State Historic Site commemorates the Siege of Port Hudson, which lasted May 22 through July 9, 1863, marking the longest siege on American soil. Thousands of men died during the significant victory in the Union's strategy to control the Mississippi and Red rivers, cutting off Confederate forces from much-needed supplies.
Admission to the site and event is $4 per person and free for children (3 and under) and seniors (62 and older). Port Hudson State Historic Site, designated a National Historic Landmark in 1974 is on U.S. 61 near Zachary, about 15 minutes north of Baton Rouge. For information about Port Hudson State Historic Site, visit lastateparks.com or follow on Facebook.