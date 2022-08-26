Mitch Harrell is running for reelection to the East Feliciana School Board District 3 Division 1 seat he's had for 24 years.
Harrell, who has served as board vice president for 14 years, is a lifelong resident of Jackson and has been married to Karon Whetstone from Port Hudson for 45 years. They have two daughters, Michele Delee and Kristy Harris, both of whom graduated Jackson High School, and has seven grandchildren. The family attends Fellowship Church in Zachary.
Harrell is the mechanical maintenance manager for pulp and utilities at Hood Container in St. Francisville, where he has worked for 45 years. He has also been a part-time police officer for 37 years in the Town of Jackson. During his tenure with the department, he has written nearly $500,000 in grants for Jackson.
He is president of the East Feliciana Economic Development Committee. He touts his accomplishments, including facilitating the startup of the Humane Society of the Felicianas so that East Feliciana has an animal shelter and reactivating Jackson Airport. He formerly served as chairman of the board for the Feliciana Federal Credit Union for 18 years.
"Change is inevitable," he said in a prepared announcement. "We must make the choice to make tough decisions when needed for the benefit of our children and their future. We must protect them at all cost. These are tough times; our school system’s resources are not as plentiful as neighboring parishes' school systems.
"Give me the opportunity to help move our children forward for a better education and future," he said. "We, the adults of East Feliciana Parish, must come together and heal our differences. We need to work together, learn from the past and look toward the future. Our children deserve better.
Harrell asked that voters send him back to the School Board "for our children’s future, proven leadership" and his passion for area children and the school system.
The election is Nov. 8.