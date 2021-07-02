An inmate housed at the East Feliciana Parish Prison work-release facility escaped and was caught shortly after, authorities said.
Ballard Layton Rose, a minimum-security work-release inmate, escaped from the facility around 9:30 p.m. Thursday by running behind a jail van as it left the secure parking area, according to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeffrey Travis.
Rose, 27, was transferred Tuesday to the East Feliciana Parish Prison.
Officials struck up a search and Rose was captured by deputies without incident at 3:12 a.m. on La. 10 near the Amite River.
Rose was incarcerated for illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of a movable and battery, Travis said, and had recently been classified as work-release eligible by the Department of Corrections.
He is charged with simple escape.