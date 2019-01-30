At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the president’s and dean’s lists.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.
East Feliciana Parish
College of the Arts
President's list: Jinaki D Boudreaux
BI Moody III College of Business Administration
Dean's list: Christian Nicolas Courtney
President's list: Francheska J Underwood
College of Education
President's list: Aprille Elizabeth Kent
College of Liberal Arts
President's list: Avery Marie Ligon
College of Nursing & Allied Health Professions
Dean's list: Johnessia Roche Harris
College of Sciences
Dean's list: Karalene Marie Landry
College of Liberal Arts
Dean's list: Jasmine Monet' Williams-Hargrove
College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
President's list: Ashley Alexis Burch, Mia Christina Davis, Caley Pyles
West Feliciana Parish
BI Moody III College of Business Administration
President's list: Ashton Elizabeth Gibbon
Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
President's list: Kirsten O. Morrison