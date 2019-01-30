At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the president’s and dean’s lists.

Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.

East Feliciana Parish

College of the Arts

President's list: Jinaki D Boudreaux

BI Moody III College of Business Administration

Dean's list: Christian Nicolas Courtney

President's list: Francheska J Underwood

College of Education

President's list: Aprille Elizabeth Kent

College of Liberal Arts

President's list: Avery Marie Ligon

College of Nursing & Allied Health Professions

Dean's list: Johnessia Roche Harris

College of Sciences

Dean's list: Karalene Marie Landry

College of Liberal Arts

Dean's list: Jasmine Monet' Williams-Hargrove

College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

President's list: Ashley Alexis Burch, Mia Christina Davis, Caley Pyles

West Feliciana Parish

BI Moody III College of Business Administration

President's list: Ashton Elizabeth Gibbon

Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

President's list: Kirsten O. Morrison

