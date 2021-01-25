CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury amended its zoning ordinance on Jan. 19 to include large solar arrays that generate electricity as a permitted use for zoned for agricultural pursuits.
A representative of a group looking at building a solar power operation east of Clinton told jurors in November that the principals in the proposed plant wanted to be sure they could operate in an A-2 agricultural zone before making a large investment.
San Francisco-based Ecoplexus is a potential bidder for power purchase contracts with Entergy Corp. through a proposed $308 million solar farm in East Feliciana and another in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to documents seeking economic incentives through the state Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
The jury referred the request in November to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which recently recommended adding solar farms to the allowed A-2 zoning classification.
In addition to traditional agricultural operations and, now solar farms, A-2 allows a single-family residence or mobile home. Other permitted uses include sand and gravel mining, oil and gas wells and recreational camps.
The jury held a public hearing on the ordinance amendment before the meeting and later approved it without discussion.
On another matter, the jury authorized District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla to negotiate on the jury’s behalf with members of the Audubon Regional Library board on the terms of a lease agreement for a Clinton Presbyterian church building that its remaining members donated for a library.
Library board member Robert Flowers, of Clinton, said the board expects to spend a large sum of money to convert the church to a library and wants some assurances that it will be reimbursed if the building is destroyed or used for some other purpose.
He said board members know the library cannot own the building, but since it will pay to insure it, they want to have a say in recouping their expense should the building be destroyed by fire or a natural disaster.
“If something happens, we’d be stuck out,” Flowers said.
Jurors also authorized new Buildings and Properties Committee Chairman Kyle Fleniken and Parish Manager Jody Moreau to negotiate with Feliciana Co-op for the use and possible purchase of its building for the jury’s Public Works Department.
The jury does not expect any action on purchasing the buildings and grounds until 2022.