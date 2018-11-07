Javonte Barnes and Jamyse Robinson were crowned as Mr. and Miss East Feliciana High School on Oct. 25 at the East Feliciana School Enrichment Center in Clinton.
Other members of the homecoming court were Delvin Whitaker and JaKaylon Wilson, Mr. and Miss Senior; Devonte Jackson and Arinesha Wright, Mr. and Miss Junior; Rodriquez London and Mariah Sept, Mr. and Miss Sophomore; and Nyron Johnson and Kaelee Jackson, Mr. and Miss Freshman.
"East Feliciana Goes Hollywood" was the theme for homecoming week. Students and faculty members dressed as their favorite animals on Monday; in retro threads from the '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s on Tuesday; in their favorite East Feliciana T-shirts and sweaters on Wednesday, when a pep rally and awards show were held; and in their best Hollywood attire on Thursday.
The football team was recognized for its hard work and dedication with the Tiger Pride Award during the awards show. Dashun "Shake" Coleman was named Mr. Football, and Kirsten Cannon was named Miss Football.