All aboard: The train has once again left the station as the Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders Club has returned to normal operating hours, visits, and tours after being closed for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andy Martin, secretary of the Model Railroaders, said the group decided that July was a good month to open the displays to the public. The displays were open Saturday, July 10, and an open house was held on Saturday, July 24.
In response to Gov. John Bel Edwards new coronavirus mask guidelines announced Friday, Martin said the club is requesting that visitors wear masks. If a visitor does not have a mask, one will be provided at no charge.
The club has existed for more than two decades and moved in 2018 to be housed at the Republic of West Florida Historic Museum in Jackson near the station of the Old Hickory Train attraction. “The club was founded in 1986 in Baton Rouge and occupied several different spaces in Baton Rouge over the years, but the last spot in Baton Rouge that it occupied was a building off North Donmoor off Florida,” Martin said. “The club lost its lease on that building and had no home, and for a while the layouts were just in storage.”
The group got a bargain for the lease of the buildings and property connected to the museum, and that helps the model railroad enthusiasts offer plenty of free services. “Everything is free, and we never charge admission,” Martin said. “That includes hosting group events like birthday parties. ... We have done many birthday parties, family reunions, things like that. No charges ever, but we are a 501(3)c nonprofit and we do accept donations.”
Model railroading opens a tiny world of locomotion history and technology to patrons of all ages. The club has inside and outside layouts adorned with buildings, model town squares, and living landscaping and greenery around the outdoor layouts. “Just outside this door, we have two large layouts,” Martin explained. “Next door, we have two large layouts. Then we have the outdoor garden railroad. And then, behind this building, we have a livestream facility which has elevated tracks, and you don't have to stoop over anything. And on that layout, we run actual steam locomotives; that is, there's nothing electric about them.”
Member Bob Coon reflected on getting his first model rail set when he was 3 years old, and now he has been a part of the hobby for more than 70 years. He said his 46-year-old son moved away from home and has been a part of model railroading in Kansas and Washington, D.C.
“He didn't know anybody, but he joined a local train club and he met people from all walks of life,” Coon said. “Then he got a job at the Census Bureau in Washington. He met people from all walks of life including generals and a fireman. He met trash collectors, and they all had trains common. It's a fantastic hobby, and a great way to meet people.”
The club will be open the second and fourth Saturdays in August. For the latest information, visit http://www.greaterbrrailroaders.com/.