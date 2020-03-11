To commemorate the 157th anniversary of the Siege of Port Hudson, Port Hudson State Historic Site will host its annual reenactment March 28-29.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., volunteer reenactors in Union and Confederate uniforms will stage activities representative of the siege of 1863. Artillery, cavalry, U.S. Navy and infantry branches as well as cooks, laundresses and sutlers who accompanied the armies will be portrayed. Main reenactment battles will take place at 2 p.m. March 28 and at 1:30 p.m. March 29.
The Siege of Port Hudson lasted from May 22-July 9, 1863, the longest siege on American soil. Thousands of men died during the significant victory in the Union’s strategy to control the Mississippi and Red Rivers, cutting off Confederate forces from much-needed supplies.
In addition to battle reenactments,living history demonstrations and a class on Civil War-era dance will be offered. Reproductions of Civil War merchandise will be available for purchase near the main battlefield, as well as concessions supporting the Zachary High School band.
Admission to the site and event is $4 per person and free for children (3 and under) and seniors (62 and older). Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1974, Port Hudson State Historic Site is on U.S. 61 near Zachary, about 15 minutes north of Baton Rouge. For information, call (888) 677-3400 or (225) 654-3775.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
March 28
9 a.m.: Park opens
10 a.m.: Duel in Main Field by tree
11 a.m.: Artillery demonstration in main field (north end)
Noon: Civil War dance class behind museum
1 p.m.: Gunboat demonstration at pond
2 p.m.: Battle of Plains Store on main field
3 p.m.: Medical demonstration at Sutler’s Row
5 p.m.: Park closes
March 29
9 a.m.: Park opens
10 a.m.: Re-enactor church service at cannon platform
Noon: Duel in Main Field by tree
12:30 p.m.: Artillery demonstration in main field (north end)
1:30 p.m.: Battle on main field
2:30 p.m.: Medical demonstration at Sutler’s Row
3 p.m.: Gunboat demonstration at Pond
5 p.m.: Park closes