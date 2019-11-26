Thursday

Centers closed for Thanksgiving.

Friday

Centers closed for Thanksgiving.

Monday

Menu: December menu unavailable.

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Games/Cancer Services Delivery: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Dec. 5

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

