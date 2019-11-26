Thursday
Centers closed for Thanksgiving.
Friday
Centers closed for Thanksgiving.
Monday
Menu: December menu unavailable.
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Games/Cancer Services Delivery: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Dec. 5
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.