CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury closed out the year by approving budgets totaling more than $6 million and making some bookkeeping changes to improve its financial efficiency.
During 2019, the jury expects to begin construction of a federally funded road and bridge improvement project tied to recovery from the August 2016 flood that caused heavy damage to a number of rural roads and bridges.
In her budget message for 2019, Parish Manager Sonya Crowe said she expects to see slow growth in revenues from property and sales taxes.
Crowe said closely monitoring the jury's cash flow will be a high priority in the coming year because the jury must pay for road repairs from its own coffers, then seek 90 percent reimbursements of those costs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the other 10 percent from Community Development Block Grant funds administered by the state.
The jury also accepted Crowe's recommendation to close two bank accounts that were no longer active and convert another to a noninterest bearing account to deposit federal grant funds that cannot draw interest as the money is being disbursed.
After adopting the budgets as presented at the beginning of the month, jurors, in almost the same breath on Dec. 18, amended the Road and Bridge Fund portion to move $30,000 from the fund's reserves to the expense column to pay for engineering work to set load ratings for parish bridges.
Jurors also took $40,500 from an idle escrow account set up several years ago to settle a lawsuit over fees the jury charged for cellular phone tower operations in the parish. The deadline for claiming funds from the account has passed, Crowe said, and she recommended transferring it to the Coroner's Fund.
The jury has been in a dispute with Coroner Michael Cramer over his expenses since he took office, but Crowe indicated she is trying to settle some outstanding bills that were not paid before she became parish manager.
"We're trying to get to an OK point," she said.
In other action during the Dec. 18 meeting, the jury:
- Reappointed Ryan Dawson to the board of commissioners for Gas Utility District 2 and Larry Granier to the Water District 7 board.
- Approved a drainage project to add culverts on Hockaday Road, at the request of Juror Chris Hall.
- Learned that Waste Connections, the jury's garbage collection contractor, has changed its name to AmWaste of Louisiana LLC.