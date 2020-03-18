In this uncertain time, The Advocate is keeping people up to date with the latest news and information on coronavirus by offering the information for free at www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/coronavirus/.
In an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading, area organizations are canceling or postponing activities.
If you had plans, check online or contact the host to learn what changes might have been made to planned events. Some people are holding meetings and church services online.
If you have an event that has been postponed, canceled or moved to the digital world, please let us know so we can let others know. Let us know what you are doing during this time. Send us photos of what your family is doing. Maybe you can help people who are staying indoors run errands. Help us let people know what's going on by sending information to extra@theadvocate.com.
Among the notices we have received:
- Both the Audubon Pilgrimage and the Jackson Assembly Antique Show and Art Sale have been postponed.
- Audubon Regional Library has suspended all outreach programs, on-site library programs, meetings and meeting room reservation until April 13. Free Wi-Fi continues to be available 24/7 to patrons from parking areas.
- Patrons can visit yourcloudlibrary.com to download books to an e-reader, smartphone or tablet. All you need is your working library card number and pin number as well as a smartphone, tablet, or reading device such as a Kindle Fire or Nook. Call the library if you need help or visit yourcloudlibrary.com/common-issues/.
- Louisiana Vintage Dancers have canceled weekly classes.
- Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam postponed.
- The East and West Feliciana offices for the district attorney will remain open.
- West Feliciana Parish has closed public access to the office. Water and sewer bills can be paid through the drive-thru or online. Assistance can be obtained at the drive-thru window, at wfparish.org or by calling (225) 635‐3864.
- Spring rodeos scheduled for April 18-19 have been postponed. Refunds will be issued. Once new dates have been determined for the spring rodeos, tickets will be on sale again.
- The Idlewild Wildlife Expo scheduled for March 28 has been canceled.
Feeding children
The East Feliciana Public School System is providing food for all children 18 years old and younger starting Monday, March 23 through April 10. Meals will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Three schools will serve as meal sites: Slaughter Elementary, 3170 Church St., Slaughter; East Feliciana Middle, 10410 Plan Road, Clinton; and Jackson School Complex, 3501 LA 10, Jackson.
Parents and guardians can drive through the and pick up bagged meals. Breakfast and lunch are available at the same time. Meals are based on the previous days attendance and are available until they run out.
Looking for activities?
On the education front, arguments have been made for and against homeschooling while schools are closed. But what most people have said is read. Everyone should read. Read to each other. Read to yourself.
If you want something more structured for the kids, Scholastic — yes, the company that we received newsletters and books from as kids — is offering free grade-appropriate resources at tinyurl.com/r2ppm2n.
For activities that appeal to adults also, check out these.
Openculture.com has links to museum coloring pages at tinyurl.com/s95jde6.
Want to visit a museum? Travelandleisure.com lists 12 famous museums that offer online tours. See the list at tinyurl.com/rj26hda.
Freecodecamp.org has links to hundreds of free online classes from Ivy League schools at tinyurl.com/sqzeybs.
The Metropolitan Opera will stream performances that were done as live broadcasts at movie theaters. These will begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly at www.metopera.org. They will be available for free 20 hours after the initial stream.
Quarantine doesn't have to be inside
An article at tinyurl.com/w2f32v9 makes an interesting point. During the Spanish Flu epidemic, which ran from 1918 to 1920, doctors learned that a great treatment was sunshine and fresh air. So go outside for a bit when you can.