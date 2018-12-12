The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 29-Dec. 5:
Nov. 30
Burgos, Antonio J.: 34, 9326 Airport Road, St. Francisville, failure to register as a sex offender.
Duncan, Christopher J.: 32, 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, bench warrant — criminal neglect of family.
Gilmore, Blaice L.: 18, 9107 Reece Road, St. Francisville, misdemeanor sexual battery, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Jackson, Jerry L.: 54, 10428 Bains Road, St. Francisville, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Dec. 2
Pier, Ronetta C.: 24, 690 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crystal meth.