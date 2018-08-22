One day during exercise class, someone said, “Aren’t we lucky to have this place to come to every week just for fun? Just think about it — we get exercise classes, socialization, good lunches, transportation and all kinds of good help.”
That place is the East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging Center.
That discussion led to COA participants putting together a recent dessert and coffee party to “formally express our appreciation to Mrs. Brenda Gardner and her wonderful staff, the many volunteers who check blood pressure, bake birthday cakes, call bingo, lead exercise classes, and play board and other games,” a news release said. “They all deserve a big thank you. We would not have this wonderful opportunity without each one of them."
Many homemade and other desserts were provided by the participants.