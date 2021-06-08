Vacation Bible schools are here
First Baptist Jackson will be having Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26-30. Ages 4 to just finished 12th graders are welcome to learn about Jesus. For information call (225) 634-7148.
Galilee Baptist Church is hosting "Press Play — GET IN THE MIX!" Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., June 21-25. Children who have finished kindergarten through sixth grade are invited. Register at galileebc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/862810.
Others who have summer programs you want to promote are encouraged to send the announcements to extra@theadvocate.com.
Re-enactment planned June 12
The Day the War Stopped, which marks a specific event in West Feliciana during the Civil War is Saturday, June 12, in St. Francisville. Watch re-enactments and listen to biographies and lectures of the people portrayed in this event. A jambalaya cook-off is also planned.
East Feliciana students can earn to learn
Upward Bound Math and Science at Southern University, a free pre-college preparatory program that focuses on strengthening the math and science skills, is looking for participants from East Feliciana High.
The program provides a head start on high school core classes by offering a STEM focus with research opportunities; college planning, financial aid and financial literacy classes; ACT preparation classes; LEAP 2025 test assistance; free Chromebook for virtual sessions; educational and cultural trips (when possible); volunteer opportunities; and up to a $300 stipend after summer completion for those who qualify.
Call (225) 771-3880 and ask for Timothy Williams.
Must Luv Dogs adoption event, fundraiser
Must Luv Dogs is holding a Dog Days of Summer adoption event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Zachary Farmers Market on Lee Street. Visit to get a hot dog and meet the pups available for adoption.
Also, the group's annual fundraiser is in July and it is looking for donated items for it Facebook auction. With the past year's restrictions, donations are lagging. The volunteer group's vet bill last year was just under $50,000. Visit the group's Facebook page or email cindy@mustluvdogs.org if you can donate a new item to be auctioned or would like to make a donation. The auction chair is Amanda Efferson. The auction is at www.facebook.com/groups/mustluvdogsauction.
Summer reading is here
WEST FELICIANA: Anyone under the age of 18 is welcome to participate in the Summer Reading Program. Register by coming to the library to pick up a reading log. Earn prizes for every hour of reading completed. For the full schedule of events, visit the www.wfplibrary.org or drop in for a calendar or pick up grab-and-go kits for kids and teens. Call the library at (225) 635-3364 or send an email to the youth services librarian Jennifer Goudeau at jgoudeau@wfplibrary.org.
EAST FELICIANA: Registration has opened for “Tales and Tails,” the summer reading program at Audubon Regional Library. Readers earn Book Bucks to spend at local stores. Visit www.audubonregional.net or www.facebook.com/audubonregional.net. Call Clinton at (225) 683-8753 or Jackson at (225) 634-7408.
Sponsors needed for livestock show
East Feliciana 4-H will host the first Feliciana Fall Classic livestock show on Nov. 13 at Clinton Arena, 14730 La. 10. Livestock to show will include registered beef heifers and bulls and commercial heifers. The show is seeking local businesses and individuals as sponsors for tax-deductible donations to keep the entry fee low. Obtain a copy of the sponsorship form at www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/parishes/east%20feliciana/features/4-h/livestock.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.