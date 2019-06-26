For its 2019 summer camp, Avondale Scout Reservation is featuring two night time activities for its campers.
Each Tuesday and Thursday evening the Scouts participate in either Alien Alley or Night Ops. Alien Alley features teams of two traversing a wooded trail and firing paintballs at 40 different plywood "alien" figures strategically stationed along the path.
In addition, Avondale has teamed with the Exxon Veteran Advocacy Support Team for summer camp. The VAST group is Exxon employees who are military veterans who regularly volunteer in the community for outreach, veteran support initiatives and youth mentorship programs.
For the six one-week Boy Scout camp sessions, this group of Exxon vets are at Avondale every Tuesday and Thursday night, leading small groups of eight to 10 Scouts through a challenging program called Night-Ops.
This program, led by Exxon VAST employees Courtney Brown and Ryan Beissinger, begins at dark and features six stations spread across a mile-and-a-quarter course through wooded terrain. At each station the Scouts must work together, exercise teamwork and complete the challenge before advancing to the next.
Using night vision binoculars and orienteering skills they “call in fire” on an enemy outpost and with an impressive firework display they "light up" the area. They also work together to cross a minefield and avoid "trip wires" on the trails and bridges in the dark evening woods. The final challenge is to locate a downed aircraft (an actual plane) in the woods, rescue the pilot by applying appropriate first aid and then carry the pilot out to safety.
As Courtney Brown, the evenings event coordinator said, “It’s all about teaching teamwork, problem solving, life-saving and first-aid skills — skills these kids will call on for the rest of their lives.”
Scouts who finished the course said, “It was just great fun.”