Christmas Hitting Camp
The West Feliciana baseball team is hosting a Christmas Hitting Camp from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 21 led by Gannon Achord, Jason Ernest and Jason Kinchen. Micah Gibbs, former hitting coach and director of player development for LSU Baseball, is the guest speaker. The cost is $75 a day.
Property taxes due
West Feliciana Parish property tax bills were mailed in November. Payment is due Dec. 31. Visit wfpso.org for information.
Polar Express set to run
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders Club says its American Flyer S Gauge Layout is filled with Christmas cheer and will be running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during the Christmas Open House. Many other model and toy train displays will be available at the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., in Jackson.
Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System to host annual events
Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System hosts its annual open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Center Building. The annual parade will roll at 10 a.m. the same day.
Honor a vet
People are invited to honor the veteran or service member in their life this Christmas with a personalized commemorative brick for the Wall of Veterans at Regional Veterans Park. For information, visit regionalveteranspark.org. Regional Veterans Park is located on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary.
WFPSO Kids Christmas
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Kids Christmas is at 11 a.m. Saturday in the West Feliciana Middle School gym. Children from birth to age 10 are invited for photos with Santa, a bike raffle, a toy giveaway, food and drinks. The department seeks toy or monetary donations. Any amount will help. Only new toys in the package are accepted. To donate to Kids Christmas, come by the Sheriff’s Office or call Barbara Bonaventure at (225) 784-3109.
Angola Rodeo ticket sale open
Tickets for the spring Angola Rodeo in April are on sale. Visit angolarodeo.com.
Writers & Readers tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Writers & Readers Symposium on Feb. 15. Featured speakers are Trent Angers, Julie Cantrell, Randy Harelson, Margaret McMullen, Olivia Pass, Catharine Savage Brosman and Em Shotwell. The day includes lunch, a show and competition of literature-related artwork, book sales and interaction with the authors. Tickets are $55 to $65 and available at bontempstix.com/events/2020-writers-readers-symposium-2-15-2020/tickets.