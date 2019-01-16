The Felicianas Chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is presenting Bill Rodman as speaker at its quarterly coffee at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at First Baptist Church, Fellowship Center, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville.
Rodman is a journalist who was a "one-man band," shooting, reporting and editing news reports, a news release said. He is the recipient of multiple Suncoast Emmy awards, as well as several Addy awards.
He gained early experience in television newsrooms in Wyoming and Louisiana in the 1990s. Rodman has covered a wide spectrum of topics, including the Atchafalaya swamp and space balloons in Antarctica, the release said.
He will talk about his experiences in Louisiana covering topics such as the Cane River Creoles, the Atchafalaya swamp, the Manchac swamp and his excursions in Antarctica.
The free event is open to the public and sponsored by Felicianas Chapter, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute associated with LSU Continuing Education.