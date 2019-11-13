Veterans of social studies
Slaughter Community Charter School announced on Facebook on Veterans Day that all of its high school social studies classes are taught by current or former members of the U.S. military.
Look to Clinton Market for early holiday shopping
Looking for a unique gift for Christmas? Shop the Clinton Market on its extra date, Nov. 16. Vendors will have fresh-shelled locally grown pecans, purses, art pieces, items handy in the kitchen and more. For Thanksgiving dinner, purchase yard eggs, jellies and jams, sweet potatoes, hot boiled peanuts, local honey and satsumas.
Annual dinner planned
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office TRIAD Program is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner for residents 60 and older at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at United Methodist Church, 9856 Royal, St., St. Francisville. The lunch is free, and door prizes will be given. Donations are being accepted. Call (225) 784-3109 for information.
Tour of Homes set
The Christmas Tour of Homes, featuring decorated homes in West Feliciana, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Homes in the historic district, the Bluffs and back roads are included. A quilt exhibit will be displayed at Market Hall. The Bluffs Clubhouse and Lodge will have things to explore. And the library will be a winter candyland with free cocoa. Tickets are $30.
Writers & Readers tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Writers & Readers Symposium on Feb. 15. Featured speakers are Trent Angers, Julie Cantrell, Randy Harelson, Margaret McMullen, Olivia Pass and Catharine Savage Brosman and Em Shotwell.
The authors will read from and discuss their writing and creative processes. The day includes lunch, a show and competition of literature-related artwork, book sales and interaction with the authors. Tickets are $55 to $65 and available at bontempstix.com/events/2020-writers-readers-symposium-2-15-2020/tickets.
Slaughter Christmas festival announced
The Slaughter Christmas Festival is Dec. 7. Shopping starts at 10 a.m. at the Town Walk. The parade is set for 3 p.m. To sign up for the parade, contact Kelly Davis at (225) 329-6633 or kellydavis.svfd@gmail.com. To have a booth, contact Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Mona at (225) 978-5313. No fee is required for booths. Toy donations are requested.
Jackson Christmas Market planned
Vendors are sought for a Jackson Christmas Market set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 in downtown Jackson. Cookies, music, hot chocolate and gumbo are planned. Contact Tammy Michael at Simply Blessed Antique Mall, (225) 247-7215 or tmich33@bellsouth.net.