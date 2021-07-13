West Feliciana High School wide receiver and utility player Aeneaus "Neno" Lemay recently committed to continue his academic and football career at McNeese State University.
Lemay, who will be a senior this year, made the decision official on June 25. I had the opportunity to speak with the young West Feliciana star this past week about his commitment and what the future holds for him.
Lemay said one of the primary factors in choosing was McNeese State wide receiver coach Blaine Gautier, who showed interest not only in getting to know him, but also his family. “When I went to the LSU camp and all the recruiters were there, it was only the McNeese wide receivers coach who made the effort to get to know my parents as well, and that meant a lot to me,” Lemay said.
Echoing the sentiment of his original announcement on Twitter, Lemay said he heard the celebrations in the McNeese State coaches’ room upon making his commitment official over the phone. He told me that those “screams of joy” really hammered home the fact that he made the correct decision in committing to McNeese. We also spoke briefly about his plans in terms of an academic future. Lemay plans to focus his studies on sports medicine and athletic training.
West Feliciana High School head football coach Hudson Fuller said he is proud of Lemay. “We are extremely proud of Aeneaus. His work ethic and character have opened many opportunities, and he has a bright future ahead of him. Coach Wilson at McNeese State is building a strong program.”