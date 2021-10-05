West Feliciana Parish paramedic MoNa Armstrong talked about the importance of learning CPR on Friday during a free hands-on CPR class at West Feliciana Hospital.
She explained that automated external defibrillators are portable, life-saving devices designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, a medical condition in which the heart stops beating suddenly and unexpectedly.
Class attendees learned about the Jump Start a Heart EMS Department Community AED Program. Through the initiative, residents can download an app with an option to be notified of a cardiac emergency and directed to the victim’s location to administer help before the emergency responders’ arrival.