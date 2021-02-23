Soil and water board to meet
The Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District office will hold its regular board of supervisors monthly meeting at 8 a.m. March 2.
Members should call Arlene Culpepper at (225) 683-5496, ext. 3, if they are unable to attend.
The board says, "Although the office is not open to producers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will have a meeting. Wear a mask if you are more comfortable."
Prekindergarten roundup moves online
East Feliciana Parish schools will hold their annual prekindergarten roundup online this year. East Feliciana families with children ages 3-5 are invited to register online at efschools.net for pre-K for the 2021-22 school year. More information about required forms is available by calling (225) 683.8277.
Volunteers needed for shelter
The West Feliciana Parish animal shelter needs additional volunteers, especially people who can put the shelter on their weekly schedule and work either 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is open seven days a week and the work can be dirty, so keeping the schedule full with limited volunteers has been tough. Interested people can fill out an application at tinyurl.com/1q245dba.
Blood drive set for West Feliciana library
A blood drive is set at the West Feliciana Parish Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26. All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test with a successful donation. Visit vitalant.org/health to complete a fast-track health questionnaire before the day of the drive.
LSU museum holding Free First Sunday
If you would like to see the exhibit featuring the work of Letitia Huckaby, featured in the Democrat and Watchman recently, the LSU Museum of Art will hold its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 7. "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road" closes March 14.
E. Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish from Monday through Friday.
The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.
The East Feliciana Council on Aging board will meet March 11, June 10, Sept. 9 as its annual meeting, and Dec. 9.