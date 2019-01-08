CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School Board, with two new members, re-elected Richard Terrell to another two-year term as board president on Tuesday.
No other members were nominated for the post, but former President Michael Bradford nominated new member Emily Hurst as the vice president over Mitch Harrell.
Harrell easily won re-election, with Hurst voting against herself.
Hurst, a former employee of the school system, took Tim Corcoran's District 4 seat with a victory over Caleb Aaron in the Nov. 8 election. Corcoran did not seek re-election.
J.D. Dantzler Jr. also assumed the District 3, Division 2 seat formerly held by veteran member Beth Dawson, who did not seek re-election. Dantzler was unopposed.
East Feliciana Parish Clerk of Court David Dart administered the oath of office to 10 of the 12 members present.