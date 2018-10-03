CLINTON — After more than a half-hour of sometimes heated debate, the East Feliciana Parish School Board narrowly approved a motion Tuesday to modify a directive regarding three years worth of financial records by allowing board members to review the documents only in a secure location.
Board member Tim Corcoran pushed a measure to an 8-2 vote last month to direct the school system staff to provide board members with copies of financial records from the past three years, including credit card receipts, travel expenses, bank statements, spending of grant funds, and work orders.
District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla also has put the board and central office staff on notice that several law enforcement agencies are interested in looking into the board's finances.
Schools Superintendent Carlos Sam said two employees put in a large amount of overtime to assemble and copy the documents, but he also asked attorney Tyrell Manieri, who sometimes represents the board in litigation, to review the records.
Manieri said his initial reaction was that three years of financial records would likely include information about individual students and school employees. He said he found such confidential information after looking through just a small sample of the material, which he said fills six large file boxes.
The board has the right to review all of the material, but state and federal law prohibit the confidential information from being shared with outsiders. He also said federal law requires employees to be notified if a school board member is accessing personnel records.
The attorney said the records could be maintained in a secure location in the school board office for review by the board's 12 members, with the appropriate action under applicable laws taken if any member wants to take home a "subset" of the records.
"I urge you not to make 12 sets of records," Manieri said.
Corcoran, along with members Rufus Nesbitt and Derald Spears, pushed for Manieri to review all the records and redact any confidential information, but were outvoted 6-5 on two motions.
"You're not going to find student information in many of the items requested," Spears said, adding, "there's no student information in a bank statement."
Nesbitt said members seeking the information are interested only in spending, but the "system has been balling things together to hide things."
Corcoran said 30 hours of work by Manieri, at $175 per hour, to redact the confidential information would be a good investment for the public's understanding of the school system spending.
His move to redact the records was supported by Spears, Beth Dawson, Paul Kent and Nesbitt.
Melvin Hollins, Mitch Harrell, Richard Terrell, Joyce Kent, Michael Bradford and Lillian Drake opposed Corcoran's motion. Edward Brooks Jr. was absent.
The six-member majority also approved a motion rescinding that part of Corcoran's Sept. 4 motion that requires the school system to disseminate the records to each member.
The motion also requires holding the records in a secure location "until such time as each member of the board has had an opportunity to review the records and, if required, to request copies of such records."
Corcoran was successful, however, in getting the Sept. 4 meeting minutes changed to reflect all the information he requested.
On another matter, Sam reported that the official Oct. 1 student count was 1,890, a drop of 33 students from last year's count. The Oct. 1 head count, and another on Feb. 1, are used to determine the amount of money a school district receives from the state Minimum Foundation Program.
Financial adviser Tommy LeJeune said last month the parish loses about $5,800 for each student lost from one year to the next.
East Feliciana's enrollment has been dropping since 2003, board members said.