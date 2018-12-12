Library repairs
The Jackson Branch of the Audubon Regional Library will be closed through the holidays for ceiling repairs. Audubon Director Michele Jones said they hope to be open by Jan. 5.
In the meantime, patrons can return books in the return box in front of the library or renew books by calling (225) 683-8753.
Jones reminds library card holders that their cards are good at all three branches: Jackson, Clinton and Greensburg. Jones said, "We'd love it if they came to Clinton."
Christmas countdown
The West Feliciana Sports Park has rescheduled Countdown to Christmas. It will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. A Christmas tree costume contest is planned with prizes for adults and children. Arts and crafts, bonfires, games, face painting, train rides and more are planned, including a visit from Santa. Concessions and dinner will be available for purchase.
Holy St. John's Night
Phillip's Masonic Lodge No. 238 and Order of Eastern Star Progressive Chapter No. 186, of Clinton, invites everyone to join with them in celebrating Holy St. John's Night service at 7 p.m., Dec. 21, at St. Paul No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, 5575 La. 952 Wilson.
Holiday blood donation
Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, is holding its Season of Awe to help the typical drop in blood donations during the holidays.
As part of the season, the bloodmobile will be at Audubon Market from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 20. Donors will receive the following, a $25 Amazon gift card through Vitalant’s online rewards store, a T-shirt while supplies last, socks and a chance to win one of two $1,500 Amazon gift cards. Schedule an appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL.
The process takes an hour from check-in to refreshments, but donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history the day they donate at vitalant.org.
Christmas in Slaughter
The Slaughter Christmas Fair, sponsored by Slaughter Civic Club, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. People are invited to shop and participate in other holiday fun.
The parade, sponsored by Slaughter Fire Department, starts at 3 p.m.
The Slaughter Community Charter School athletics department is sponsoring Pancakes with Santa and 5K Pancake Run beginning at 8 a.m. Cost for the run and all-you-can-eat pancakes is $15 ($10 for SCCS/SES students), or $5 for pancakes only. Email Stephanie Goudeau at sgoudeau@thesccs.org for information.
Helping St. Jude
Assess and Serve is holding a toy drive for St. Jude's. Items need to be dropped off at Feliciana Bank and Trust in Clinton, at Investar Bank in Jackson, or at Assessor Jeffrey D. Gardner's office by Saturday. For a list of requested items, visit the East Feliciana Assessor's Office Facebook page.
Christmas on the Hill
Barn Hill Preserve is holding it's Christmas event over two weekends, Friday through Sunday and Dec. 21-22. The event will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Animal shows, a petting zoo, Christmas lights and photo stations will be available. For an additional fee, participants can encounter a sloth, take a photo with Santa and purchase hot chocolate. Visit Barn Hill Preserve on Facebook for information and to purchase tickets.