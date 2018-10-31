The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Oct. 16-25:
Oct. 16
Norwood, Kendrick: 26, 12003 Nealer, Norwood, bench warrant.
Comena, Willis: 77, 431 Johnson St., Baton Rouge, bench warrant.
Oct. 17
Chapple, Gerald: 61, 1744 La. 90, Clinton, insurance fraud.
Oct. 19
Pitman, Lauren: 30, 4303 Louper Lane, Jackson, theft.
Snowden, Linda: 46, 6265 Line Road, Ethel, no proof of insurance, switched plates, suspended license.
Mackey, Leigh: 46, address unavailable, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, obstruction of justice.
Hawkins, Horace: 25, address unavailable, bench warrant.
Sullivan, Jamey: 43, 1316 E. State St., Hasting, Michigan, bench warrant.
Oct. 20
Butler, Tommie: 65, 17758 Norwood Lane, Norwood, vagrancy, criminal trespass.
Poche, Brandon: 35, 39699 Laury Road, Paulina, simple burglary.
Oct. 21
Trapp, George: 50, 7601 Horrock St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, criminal trespass, simple burglary.
Oct. 22
Lea, Justin: 20, 2607 Meadowood, Slaughter, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule I drugs.
Foshee, Austin: 22, 9953 Battle Road, Ethel, unauthorized use of a movable.
Oct. 23
Hudson, Chad: 46, 77244 La. 51, Kentwood, court.
Everson, Naquilla: 40, 6735 Upper CC, Clinton, court.
Authement, Thomas: 54, 108 Klondyke Road, Bourg, failure to appear.
Blackard, Michael: 50, 14486 La. 10, Clinton, resist an officer, disturbing the peace.
Oct. 24
Booker, Woodraw: 36, 15168 La. 959 Clinton, bench warrant.
Allen, Brock: 40, 5805 Deer Creek Lane, Ethel, simple battery, simple assault, criminal damage to property, battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, simple assault, battery on a police officer.
Guilbeau-Smith, Kevin: 24, 219 N. Walnut St., Opelousas, malfeasance in office.
Oct. 25
Granger, Abby: 58, 9512 Bank St. Extension, Clinton, bench warrant.
Hall, Richard: 19, 7000 La. 10 Jackson, bench warrant.