The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, from June 3-30:
July 2
Winded, Jamey: 25, 9904 Ede Hughes Court, Zachary; warrant.
July 3
McKenzie, Jerod: 26, 12149 La. 965, St. Francisville; warrant.
Webb, Noah: 35, 1400 Cherry St., Jackson; warrant.
Moore, Clarence: 49, 11431 Grant St., Wilson; driving on right side of road, possession of synthetic marijuana.
July 4
Jacobson, Alexander: 55, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans; fugitive.
Holliday, Mycheal: 38, 23571 Plank Road, Zachary; warrant.
July 6
Williams, Darold: 62, 10755 Church St., Clinton; driving under suspension, careless operation, headlamps for motor vehicle.
Compton, Mernika: 41, 19659 Pride Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs; domestic abuse battery.
Henderson, Ernest: 42, 377 Genola Road, Clinton; domestic abuse battery.
Jefferson, Dennis: 33, 13034 La. 955 East, Clinton; bench warrant.
Hagen, Gabriel: 30, 2471 Turner Road, Ethel; theft over $1,500, resisting an officer, bench warrant.
Henry, David: 55, 11427 Grant St., Wilson; DWI first offense.
July 7
Hiller Jr., William: 34, 3143 Vernon Road, Zachary; possession of methamphetamine, prohibited acts, possession of stolen things.
July 9
Vessell, Tyquan: 22, 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; domestic abuse battery.
Saucier, Dalton: 19, 4771 Old Liberty Road Clinton; bench warrant.
Paxton, Misty: 43, 5488 Old Liberty Road, Clinton; remaining on forbidden place.
Scott, Lee: 54, 510 Charles St., Clinton; remaining on forbidden place, vagrancy.
July 10
Stirgus, Santoris: 23, address unknown; possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Granger, Abby: 57, 9512 Bank St. Extension, Clinton; DWI first offense, careless operation.
July 11
Bryant, Kyle: 29, 10458 Grant St., Clinton; bench warrant.
Saxon, Clint: 40, 3486 Powell Road, Liberty, Mississippi; DWI first offense, headlamps for motor vehicle.
July 12
Frosch, Lisa: 37, 4924 Queens Carriage St., Zachary; DWI first offense.
Wilkerson, Terron: 23, 7566 Carruth Road, Wilson; DWI first offense.
July 13
Brown, Jennifer: 36, address unknown; bench warrant.
July 15
Kilbourne, Shantrese: 32, 6403 Main St., Wilson; fugitive.
Perry, Christopher: 38, 10214 Grant St., Clinton; criminal trespass.
Fooshea, Austin: 22, 9953 Battle Road, Ethel; theft over $1,500.
July 16
Blackman, Anthony: 31, 5157 La. 19, Zachary; bench warrant, fugitive.
George, Lencia: 35, 8413 Raleigh St., Ethel; fugitive.
July 17
Bradford, Corey: 20, 5742 La. 10 West, Jackson; aggravated battery-domestic.
Green, Corey: 37, 4006 Coolidge St., Baker; established speed zones, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, careless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Powers, Levar: 34, 2419 S. Johnson St., New Orleans; obscenity.