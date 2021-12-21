Dining with Diabetes is a program that helps adults at risk or with Type 2 diabetes learn how to manage their condition through meal planning, label reading and portion control, a press release said.
This class will help students discover strategies to eat well, reduce stress and increase physical activity. The five-part educational series will be:
Jan. 25, Session 1: What is Diabetes?
Feb. 1, Session 2: Carbohydrates and Sweeteners
Feb. 15, Session 3: Fats and Sodium
Feb. 22, Session 4: Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber
Follow-up reunion: Date will be announced later. The session will feature a guest speaker.
Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the West Feliciana AgCenter Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Classes last 1½-2 hours each night.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, and Dewana Bobo, nurse practitioner with the Daniel Clinic.
Participants will receive all information discussed at each class, tools to help successfully manage their condition and the opportunity to sample tasty, healthful diabetic friendly dishes.
This program is open to the public. Seating is limited, but at least five people need to register for the series.
Registration ends Jan. 14.
The cost is $40 to attend the series. Contact Langley at (225) 635-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu for information. To register and purchase the class, visit the LSU AgCenter Online Store at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-1499-dining-with-diabetes-east-and-west-feliciana-2022.aspx