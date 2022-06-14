Chad Jeansonne has been named materials management director at Lane Regional Medical Center.
A resident of Zachary, he is responsible for building vendor relationships, procuring merchandise, and managing inventory to maximize pricing discounts and ensure appropriate stock levels for the hospital.
Jeansonne has more than 17 years of materials management experience. Prior to this position he was the service, rental and parts department manager at Ascension Equipment.
A former interior electrician with the United States Army, he graduated from LSU-Alexandria with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He also has completed EMT Basic, Dale Carnegie Leadership and Zig Ziglar Leadership training.
“I am very excited about my future with Lane. I look forward to bringing my expertise to the medical facility that has provided quality care and compassion to me and my family as needed over the years,” Jeansonne said.
Jeansonne and his wife, Tina, have three adult children and six grandchildren. In his free time, he rides horses and serves Cross Creek Cowboy Church as its financial leader.