On Saturday, May 2, 2020, members from Phillip's Masonic Lodge 238, Progressive Chapter 186 Order of the Eastern Star, both of Clinton, and Pride of Baton Rouge Chapter 145 submitted a donation to the Wilson Food Bank to assist the community. Making the presentation are Dale Causey, Stephone Lewis, Christopher Ferguson, Wilson Food Bank directors Yvonne Allen and Larraine Veals, Clark Williams and Deionte White.