On May 2, members from Phillip's Masonic Lodge 238, Progressive Chapter 186 Order of the Eastern Star, both of Clinton, and Pride of Baton Rouge Chapter 145 submitted a donation to the Wilson Food Bank to assist the community.
Groups make donation to Wilson Food Bank
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
