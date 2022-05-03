Learn about wildflowers
Wild and Wonderful will have a booth at the Clinton Community Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7. Visit to learn about its pollinator patch project and how to create your own patch of wildflowers.
Empty the Shelter
Through May 15, in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, West Feliciana Animal Humane Society will participate in the “Empty the Shelter” program. During those two weeks, any animal at the West Feliciana Parish animal shelter may be adopted for a $25 fee. The animal adopted may be a puppy or dog, kitten or cat.
The regular adoption procedure will be followed, so potential adopters should start the process by completing the online application form at www.jotform.com/shannonsshaffer/adoptionapplication. Photos and information about available animals can be found on the shelter website, wfahs.org/, or on the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society Friends Facebook page.
For information, email through the website above or call the shelter during business hours at (225) 635-5801.
Color run Saturday
The West Feliciana Color Run is Saturday, May 7, at the high school. It features a 1-mile fun run and 5K, color party, sno-balls and music.
Basic fitness prerace warmup starts at 8 a.m., with the 5K color run at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile fun color run at 9:30 a.m. Color party follows each race. Register at westfelcolorrun.eventbrite.com.
OLLI programs in May
OLLI Felicianas Chapter will learn about “Birds and Bees” at its upcoming Lunch & Learn. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch and a friend to the West Feliciana Parish Library to hear Darlene Reaves talk about birds and Amy West discuss bees at noon, Wednesday, May 11. Contact OLLI at (225) 578-2500 or olli@outreach.lsu.edu. On Facebook, visit OLLI in the Felicianas.
Also, CC Lockwood, nature photographer and West Feliciana resident, will speak about “Whitewater, Smooth Water, Rough Water, Calm” at 10 a.m. May 24 at the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 12404 La. 10, in St. Francisville. Lockwood has just released a new book titled: "Louisiana Wild — the Protected & Restored Lands of the Nature Conservancy."
Assisted grounds tour
Audubon State Historical Site will offer an Assisted Grounds Tour at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. July 23.
Guests who are walking impaired can take a tram ride with a ranger around the park. The various sights include the historic cabins for the enslaved, outbuildings, graves and the nature surrounding Oakley Plantation. Grounds fees apply and seating is limited to four per hour. The expected time is 40 minutes per tour. Preregistration required. For information, contact the park at (225) 635-3739.
Walker Percy Weekend
Visit bontempstix.com/events/the-seventh-annual-walker-percy-weekend-6-3-2022 to purchase tickets for the various activities in the return of the annual Walker Percy Weekend on June 3-5. The event celebrates Southern literature, culture and thought and features food, live music, walking tours, and craft beer and bourbon. Individual event tickets are available.
Break up with salt
Break up With Salt is a program to help adults at risk or with hypertension/high blood pressure learn about managing their condition through goal setting, diet, label reading, portion control and cooking. The four-part educational series will be held virtually at noon May 17, 24, 31 and June 7. The program is open to the public for free. Call (225) 635-3614 for information. Deadline to sign up is May 11. Registration is online at https://forms.office.com/r/BuAWrCwkGn.